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  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
  • Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

Discontinued

s-filter® exhaust filter

FC8038/01

Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips
The Philips HEPA13 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.95% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment, with clean allergen-free air. The air passing through the filter is even cleaner than the air already in your room.
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HEPA13 filter captures >99.95% of fine dust

Original HEPA13 filter replacement from Philips

  • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter

  • s-filter® standard fit

  • Retains >99,95% of dust

Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

Change every 12-months for sustained performance

Change every 12-months for sustained performance

For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

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