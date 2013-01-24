Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For espresso lovers
This crema filter is part of the portafilter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Appropriate for – among others – Gaggia Classic and Gaggia New Baby espresso machines.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For espresso lovers
This crema filter is part of the portafilter: indispensable for making a good espresso or cappuccino. Appropriate for – among others – Gaggia Classic and Gaggia New Baby espresso machines.
1-cup crema filter
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part