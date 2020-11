Stability throughout the night

With an innovative design, DreamWear headgear with arms helps reduce slippage by delivering additional stability as you sleep. The headgear arms work like eyeglass arms, helping reduce mask and headgear movement when being used. And, we can prove it. 85% of DreamWear gel pillows1 and 88% of DreamWear nasal users2 said our masks with the updated headgear were more stable than the original headgear.