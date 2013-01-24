Get started with 30 sensors (replenishments available)

SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband uses dual sensors for highly accurate tracking that is critical to the technology. An adhesive, disposable sensor is used due to the unique placement behind the ear. Each self-adhesive sensor lasts between 1 and 3 nights of use, depending on factors such as skin conditions and time between usages, when properly applied and stored. Experience the sleep sensing technology of SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband. The Deep Sleep Headband comes with 30 sensors, replenishments sold separately.