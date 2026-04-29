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InfraCare infrared lamp
Discontinued
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HP3621
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User manual - English
All (15)
Can I use the Philips InfraCare if I have eye problems?
When can I expect results with my Philips InfraCare?
How does infrared light differ from UV-light?
What is the infrared light
Do I need to worry about skin darkening after use?
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