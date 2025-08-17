2 year warranty
Discontinued
for legs
Single foil shaver
Battery operated
The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft
For comfortable handling
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
4.5
of 5
15
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
rlnewmexico
17/08/2025
US
so far, so good
So far, so good. I like the way it works - shaved my legs before going to the pool this morning. Will go for the bikini line later! And under arms. I'll let you know how those go.
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Zizi2020
22/01/2021
US
Great
Great and practical. Easy to use. I highly recommended it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Bear 74
17/01/2021
US
Gentle on the skin, with clean results. I love it!
It works so much better than my old one or the razor!
Pros
Cordless, rechargeable, gentle on the skin.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver