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  • Safe and easy shaving
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  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
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  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving
  • Safe and easy shaving

Discontinued

SatinShave EssentialWet and Dry electric shaver

HP6342/00

4.5
| (15) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
See all benefits

Safe and easy shaving

  • for legs

  • Single foil shaver

  • Battery operated

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

Profiled, ergonomic grip

Profiled, ergonomic grip

For comfortable handling

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

15

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

4
1

17/08/2025

US

US

so far, so good

So far, so good. I like the way it works - shaved my legs before going to the pool this morning. Will go for the bikini line later! And under arms. I'll let you know how those go.

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6306/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

22/01/2021

US

US

Great

Great and practical. Easy to use. I highly recommended it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

17/01/2021

US

US

Gentle on the skin, with clean results. I love it!

It works so much better than my old one or the razor!

Pros

Cordless, rechargeable, gentle on the skin.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinShave Essential HP6332/50 Wet and Dry electric shaver

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