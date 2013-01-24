Home
    touch up precision trimmer

    HP6389/00
      touch up precision trimmer

      HP6389/00
      Stay flawless on the go

      Maintain brows and smooth skin on-the-go. Satin Compact is a discrete beauty tool that makes it easy to precisely remove face and fine body hairs, when you realize you missed a spot. See all benefits

        Stay flawless on the go

        No eyebrow, face or body hair out of place

        • Face, eyebrows, fine body hairs
        1" trimming head for easy removal of fine body hairs

        1" trimming head for easy removal of fine body hairs

        The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

        1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

        1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

        The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

        2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

        2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

        With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Body version trimming unit
          1 in
          trimmer head for facial hairs
          1/3 in

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protection cap
          No
          Eyebrow comb
          No

        • Technical specifications

          Color(s)
          Glossy white
          Power source
          1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
          Voltage
          1.5V DC

        • Dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          80 x 40 x 175mm

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

