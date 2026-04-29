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Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator
Discontinued
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HP6420/00
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User Manual - English
All (3)
Can epilating damage lymphatic vessels in my armpit?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
My Philips Epilator is noisy