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  • Keep a close shave
  • Keep a close shave

Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ4

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • CloseCut

  • 3 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Microgroove for a closer shave

Microgroove for a closer shave

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

The Best Shaving Heads

I have been using Philips prodict for several years and I only buy replacement shaving heads from Philips. The shaving heads are of very high quality, are of a reasonable price and are very easy to purchase on the web site. I highly recommend Philips' products!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ4 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ4 Shaving heads

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