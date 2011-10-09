2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut
3 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bourne
09/10/2011
US
The Best Shaving Heads
I have been using Philips prodict for several years and I only buy replacement shaving heads from Philips. The shaving heads are of very high quality, are of a reasonable price and are very easy to purchase on the web site. I highly recommend Philips' products!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ4 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ4 Shaving heads