2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision
2 heads
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.
4.2
of 5
90
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Nickname(not my real name
19/11/2020
US
Excellent results
I made the mistake of purchasing replacement blades based on cost. Buyer beware. The lower cost blades didn't shave and tended to pull. Read the reviews! I'll never buy based on price again. I went directly to Philips Norelco site and purchased the manufacturers blades. My new blades arrived and the first shave out of the box was baby smooth and no whisker pulling. Thank you!
Pros
No whisker pulling.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/40 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/40 shaving heads
Ot51
04/12/2018
US
HQ8 Blades & 8894XL Norelco Shaver.
Early 2014 My wife and I moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to a small rural town in Northern California. I had owned my 8894XL shaver for years and it was the best electric shaver I had ever used. As we waited at our kids home for our furniture to arrive I could not find the shaver or its travel kit. We looked through everything. As time passed I accepted that it was lost in the move. I was crushed. Then this last week of November 2018 my wife was preparing for a trip to Los Angeles. I dug out the suitcases and bags and lo and behold, the shaver was at the bottom of a travel bag in its little carry case. It had been there for 4 years. I took it out of the kit and before plugging it in to see if it would even take a charge, I turned it on and it still had a 90% charge. I was more than shocked. 4 years in a bag in a closet that still ran perfectly. I purchased a new set of the HQ8 heads, installed in the shaver and it is in as good condition as the day I purchased it in the early 2000s. I always change the blades yearly anyway. Great Shaver, Great Blades and unbelievable battery life. It should go into a museum....Fully Operational !!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/52 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ8/52 Shaving heads
OkeeDoKee
20/05/2018
US
Smoothest, Quietest, most remarkable shave
I ordered HQ56 Heads direct from Norelco for my Aqua razor and received replacement heads HQ8. If I could give them 6 stars, I would have. They were quiet, smooth and gentle and a great shave. I wish everyone who owned a Norelco shaver could have this experience. They're awesome!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Norelco Shaving heads HQ8/32
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Norelco Shaving heads HQ8/32