Early 2014 My wife and I moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to a small rural town in Northern California. I had owned my 8894XL shaver for years and it was the best electric shaver I had ever used. As we waited at our kids home for our furniture to arrive I could not find the shaver or its travel kit. We looked through everything. As time passed I accepted that it was lost in the move. I was crushed. Then this last week of November 2018 my wife was preparing for a trip to Los Angeles. I dug out the suitcases and bags and lo and behold, the shaver was at the bottom of a travel bag in its little carry case. It had been there for 4 years. I took it out of the kit and before plugging it in to see if it would even take a charge, I turned it on and it still had a 90% charge. I was more than shocked. 4 years in a bag in a closet that still ran perfectly. I purchased a new set of the HQ8 heads, installed in the shaver and it is in as good condition as the day I purchased it in the early 2000s. I always change the blades yearly anyway. Great Shaver, Great Blades and unbelievable battery life. It should go into a museum....Fully Operational !!!!!