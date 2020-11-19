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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ8/11

4.2
| (90) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your razor's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • DualPrecision

  • 2 heads

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

90

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

19/11/2020

US

US

Excellent results

I made the mistake of purchasing replacement blades based on cost. Buyer beware. The lower cost blades didn't shave and tended to pull. Read the reviews! I'll never buy based on price again. I went directly to Philips Norelco site and purchased the manufacturers blades. My new blades arrived and the first shave out of the box was baby smooth and no whisker pulling. Thank you!

Pros

No whisker pulling.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/40 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/40 shaving heads

04/12/2018

US

US

HQ8 Blades & 8894XL Norelco Shaver.

Early 2014 My wife and I moved from Las Vegas, Nevada to a small rural town in Northern California. I had owned my 8894XL shaver for years and it was the best electric shaver I had ever used. As we waited at our kids home for our furniture to arrive I could not find the shaver or its travel kit. We looked through everything. As time passed I accepted that it was lost in the move. I was crushed. Then this last week of November 2018 my wife was preparing for a trip to Los Angeles. I dug out the suitcases and bags and lo and behold, the shaver was at the bottom of a travel bag in its little carry case. It had been there for 4 years. I took it out of the kit and before plugging it in to see if it would even take a charge, I turned it on and it still had a 90% charge. I was more than shocked. 4 years in a bag in a closet that still ran perfectly. I purchased a new set of the HQ8 heads, installed in the shaver and it is in as good condition as the day I purchased it in the early 2000s. I always change the blades yearly anyway. Great Shaver, Great Blades and unbelievable battery life. It should go into a museum....Fully Operational !!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/52 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HQ8/52 Shaving heads

20/05/2018

US

US

Smoothest, Quietest, most remarkable shave

I ordered HQ56 Heads direct from Norelco for my Aqua razor and received replacement heads HQ8. If I could give them 6 stars, I would have. They were quiet, smooth and gentle and a great shave. I wish everyone who owned a Norelco shaver could have this experience. They're awesome!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Norelco Shaving heads HQ8/32

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Norelco Shaving heads HQ8/32

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