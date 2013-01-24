Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
6 preset programs for ultimate versatility. Soup in less than 18 minutes. Easily make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4. Unique Milk Based Soup Program. Recipe Book Included See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
6 preset programs for ultimate versatility. Soup in less than 18 minutes. Easily make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4. Unique Milk Based Soup Program. Recipe Book Included See all benefits
Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
6 preset programs for ultimate versatility. Soup in less than 18 minutes. Easily make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4. Unique Milk Based Soup Program. Recipe Book Included See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
6 preset programs for ultimate versatility. Soup in less than 18 minutes. Easily make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4. Unique Milk Based Soup Program. Recipe Book Included See all benefits