    Avance Collection

    Pasta Maker Cookie Accessory

    HR2455/05
      -{discount-value}

      Enjoy fresh and healthy cookies with no effort

      Want to enjoy fresh cookies yet have healthy concerns? Thanks to Philips pasta maker cookie kit, you can make low fat healthy cookie at home with minimum effort now. See all benefits

        Enjoy fresh and healthy cookies with no effort

        Cookie kit for the Philips noodle maker

        • Cookie kit

        Special recipes to make low fat healthy cookies

        The kit comes with special recipes to make healthy cookies with 50% less butter and sugar than the regular recipe.

        Mixing, kneading and extruding in one go

        After choosing the program and pressing the start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes the cookies, and it only takes 10 minutes!

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Cleaning tool

