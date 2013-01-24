Home
    Perfectly diced onions in seconds
      Viva Collection Multi Chopper

      HR2505/26
      Perfectly diced onions in seconds

      At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.

        Perfectly diced onions in seconds

        Quick and Easy fine chopping

        • ChopDrop technology
        • 2 functions: coarse and fine
        • Automatic Speed Selection
        Automatic Speed Selection

        Automatic Speed Selection

        Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - slow speed for the coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and high speed for the fine chopping with the separate high speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the needed speed automatically to ensure achieving the desired end result every time.

        Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

        Coarse chopping with ChopDrop

        The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.

        Easy press down operation

        Easy press down operation

        The activation of the Philips OnionChef cannot be any easier - simply press down the top of the product towards the bowl. No extra buttons, settings or switches. Chopping like a chef at a single touch.

        Fine chopping with HS blade

        Fine chopping with HS blade

        Like any other chef, the Philips OnionChef chopper with its additional high speed chopping blade allows you also to achieve finely chopped result of a large variety of ingredients, such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meat balls, sauce Bolognese or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and humus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favorite salad.

        Large 1.1l bowl

        Large 1.1l bowl

        The Philips OnionChef chopper comes with a large 1.1L bowl. It allows you to prepare the necessary amount of your essential ingredients.

        ChopDrop technology

        ChopDrop technology

        Recognizing how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in, while the three sharp blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more.

        Powerful 300W motor

        Powerful 300W motor

        The powerful 300W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quick and easy.

        Sharp stainless steel blades

        Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

        Single cut needed

        The large ChopDrop chamber of the Philips OnionChef chopper is designed to allow you to place a whole large onion cut in half. You now only need to peel it and make a single cut with your knife. The OnionChef does the rest for you, ensuring you do not have the unpleasant contact with the onion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Coarse shredding tool
          • Fine shredding tool

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.1  L
          Power
          300  W

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel

