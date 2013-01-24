Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits
Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Deliciously smooth and finely blended results
ProBlend Extreme technology is powerful and makes delicious, smooth and finely-blended recipes, whether you’re blending soft fruits or hard nuts. And with its noise reduction dome, your family can even sleep while you blend. See all benefits