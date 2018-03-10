2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
4.6
of 5
22
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Unconditioned
10/03/2018
US
Wonderful product for a tough beard.
Is this very desirable product simple out-of-stock or no longer being produced? Your electric razor is ineffective without it! Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner
BWJ13
03/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
Keep on Shaving
Love the razor and lotion, but hard to find refills after shaver got older. Glad to find the Philips site had lotion refills. Ordering was quick and competitively priced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner
ProGolfer
28/03/2013
US
Verified buyer
Great Product
love this product and love the razzor. Just wish it could be purchased locally in the store..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HS800/14 Shaving conditioner