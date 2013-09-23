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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6041/11

5
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Superior cleaning in seconds.*
Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.
See all benefits
Compatible products
For Kids

For Kids
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6321/02

For Kids

For Kids
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6311/07

Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 4+

Superior cleaning in seconds.*

  • 1-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • Kid-friendly clean

Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.

Age 7+

Age 7+

The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.

Superior cleaning maximizes every second

Superior cleaning maximizes every second

Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/09/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Product...

Great way to get your little one to brush his/her teeth. The music notes make it fun for them and make them look forward something..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

16/09/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

LOVE this product

My daughter just got Sonicare for kids, it's so easy to use, and the results on her teeth is AMAZING

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

10/10/2011

US

US

I began using bthis product as suggested by my dentist.

My dentist suggested use of Sonicare as a treatment for my teeth and gums. This was a wise recommendation and my gums and teeth are in the best condition ever.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush