2 year warranty
Discontinued
1-pack
Standard size
Click-on
Kid-friendly clean
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
HappyV
23/09/2013
US
Verified buyer
Great Product...
Great way to get your little one to brush his/her teeth. The music notes make it fun for them and make them look forward something..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
lil08
16/09/2013
US
Verified buyer
LOVE this product
My daughter just got Sonicare for kids, it's so easy to use, and the results on her teeth is AMAZING
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6031 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
HCJR
10/10/2011
US
I began using bthis product as suggested by my dentist.
My dentist suggested use of Sonicare as a treatment for my teeth and gums. This was a wise recommendation and my gums and teeth are in the best condition ever.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush