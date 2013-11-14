2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rechargeable
Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.
You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.
Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.
4.2
of 5
13
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Emma1
14/11/2013
US
Verified buyer
excellent new device for teeth cleaning
I love my Phillips Sonocare!!!! This has provided me with the best and easiest device that provides thorough cleaning>
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
Kevin5895
06/11/2013
US
Verified buyer
Excellent for cleaning between teeth, makes your mouth feel extremely clean and fresh.
Great product for cleaning between your teeth. It removes debris that floss cannot always get. Easy to use handle, especially for older, arthritic hands.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
doodles14
08/10/2013
US
I love this product
This product was recommend to me by the dental hygenist in my Prostodonists office. It is easy to use and makes my mouth feel very clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss