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  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss
  • An easier way to floss

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossSonicare AirFloss

HX8141

4.2
| (13) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
See all benefits

Gently and effectively improves oral health

An easier way to floss

  • Rechargeable

Easy-to-fill reservoir

Easy-to-fill reservoir

Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

Fits standard Sonicare chargers

Fits standard Sonicare chargers

You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

Guidance tip for easy placement

Guidance tip for easy placement

Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

13

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

3
2

14/11/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

excellent new device for teeth cleaning

I love my Phillips Sonocare!!!! This has provided me with the best and easiest device that provides thorough cleaning>

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

06/11/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent for cleaning between teeth, makes your mouth feel extremely clean and fresh.

Great product for cleaning between your teeth. It removes debris that floss cannot always get. Easy to use handle, especially for older, arthritic hands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

08/10/2013

US

US

I love this product

This product was recommend to me by the dental hygenist in my Prostodonists office. It is easy to use and makes my mouth feel very clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8141 Sonicare AirFloss

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