2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8381/01
1 nozzle
AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***
Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
3.7
of 5
32
Reviews
BBMims
27/09/2024
US
love my air flosser
I love my air flosser. My teeth have never been cleaner, so says my dentist and dental hygienist. It is easy to use and not messy. I have tried several water flossers since the air flosser is discontinued and they are not user friendly, and are messy. Please bring back the air flosser.
Pros
Easy to use, my teeth are the cleanest they have ever been, charges easily (with a real cord that can be plugged into an electrical outlet rather than the annoying USB cord that you have to have a special cube to use), doesn't take up a lot of space and is great for travel
Cons
Smells of mold, and is now unavailable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8341/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8341/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial
Flossergirl2day
27/03/2024
US
I LOVE it
I love this product. I am very sorry to see Phillips no longer provides it. I use 2 times a day and my mouth feels clean and fresh after every use.
Pros
Lightweight, easy to use
Cons
No longer carried by Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
TeMo69
21/06/2023
US
Ultra Air flosser
I love my air flosser my dentist said my gums have improved since I started using it.
Pros
It is light and compact does a great job.
Cons
Not available....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
When used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and antimicrobial rinse in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis. AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. For more information, please visit www.philips.com/airfloss/faq.
* *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.
* * * depending on burst setting used