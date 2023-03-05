ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.
  • Get inside the music. Anywhere.

Discontinued

FidelioOver-ear wireless headphones

L3/00

3.9
| (7) Reviews
Get inside the music. Anywhere.
What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Canceling, and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are.
See all benefits

Get inside the music. Anywhere.

  • Noise Cancellation Pro+

  • Natural, balanced sound

  • Leather premium design

  • 38 hours play time

Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound-whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling

State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling

Listen at the perfect volume-wherever you are. Adaptive noise canceling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

7

Reviews

3

05/03/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

The comfort and sound is amazing!!!

Far better than I expected and everything can be controlled from the app!!! This fine Scottish leather earphones makes sure I listen in style to my hires player and never get ear fatigue or buyers remorse!! Oh and it even comes with a Scottish leather case ( why am I commenting on the Scottish leather - it’s only the worlds most soft leather you can find).

Pros

Sound quality - app - style - comfort - comfort - not once has it dropped out - versatility - looks awesome!!

Cons

If I had to pick anything - I can’t lay on my side without fearing damaging them (which also if you do then ANC Pro+ isn’t 100%

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

24/07/2022

US

US

Best headphones I've ever owned

I have several different headphones that are suitable for all occasions in life. However, I have been looking for the perfect headphones for some time that wrap around the ears and create the effect of a real concert hall. I looked through dozens of reviews, tried almost a dozen of the headphones I chose. And I chose Philips Fidelio L3. They fit my needs perfectly. Quality in everything: from the choice of materials to the quality of assembly, from the sound quality to the ease of operation.

Pros

Sound, quality of materials, functionality, design

Cons

No

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

09/02/2022

US

US

Comfy and Easy App

Love the packaging first of all. THe headphones were easy to set up and the APP was basic and easy to use. I wish the app had a few more options, but at the base of it, the App was good. Sound on these are awesome and the bass is very clear and deep. The Mics work awesome and the controls are very reactive. You can tell these are quality by their weight and the Bluetooth was quick and easy to set up.

Pros

Very Comfortable, Easy to Set up with App, Great Sound, the Music functions are great! Mics work awesome!

Cons

Limited App

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.

  2. Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.