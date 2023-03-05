2 year warranty
Discontinued
L3/00
Noise Cancellation Pro+
Natural, balanced sound
Leather premium design
38 hours play time
From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.
The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound-whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.
Listen at the perfect volume-wherever you are. Adaptive noise canceling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
RealBuds
05/03/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The comfort and sound is amazing!!!
Far better than I expected and everything can be controlled from the app!!! This fine Scottish leather earphones makes sure I listen in style to my hires player and never get ear fatigue or buyers remorse!! Oh and it even comes with a Scottish leather case ( why am I commenting on the Scottish leather - it’s only the worlds most soft leather you can find).
Pros
Sound quality - app - style - comfort - comfort - not once has it dropped out - versatility - looks awesome!!
Cons
If I had to pick anything - I can’t lay on my side without fearing damaging them (which also if you do then ANC Pro+ isn’t 100%
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Dainius
24/07/2022
US
Best headphones I've ever owned
I have several different headphones that are suitable for all occasions in life. However, I have been looking for the perfect headphones for some time that wrap around the ears and create the effect of a real concert hall. I looked through dozens of reviews, tried almost a dozen of the headphones I chose. And I chose Philips Fidelio L3. They fit my needs perfectly. Quality in everything: from the choice of materials to the quality of assembly, from the sound quality to the ease of operation.
Pros
Sound, quality of materials, functionality, design
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
tybeau12
09/02/2022
US
Comfy and Easy App
Love the packaging first of all. THe headphones were easy to set up and the APP was basic and easy to use. I wish the app had a few more options, but at the base of it, the App was good. Sound on these are awesome and the bass is very clear and deep. The Mics work awesome and the controls are very reactive. You can tell these are quality by their weight and the Bluetooth was quick and easy to set up.
Pros
Very Comfortable, Easy to Set up with App, Great Sound, the Music functions are great! Mics work awesome!
Cons
Limited App
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio L3 Over-ear wireless headphones
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Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.