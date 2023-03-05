I was Philips user from past 20 years, they make some good headphones which lasted long time. Obviously I was attracted to highest model and bought the headphone. What I like the most is the angle of headphones, they are hugging the ear. I used other headphones where there is distance between ears and speaker which caused me headaches due to sound pressure. On this end I have to give engineers high marks. The Sound was excellent although not neutral, it was fun. Bass heavy, Huge separation of mids & vocal (which was very very very bad) and Highs are very very low (you can hear them as if they are playing from long distance). You can forget listening day to day music. These are excellent for movies and string instruments. The voices in movies has rich bass and Game of Thrones soundtrack is exceptional (Inaccurate, but fun and engaging). I didn't have headphones where strings sounded like this, I was hooked. The main problems are bluetooth disconnecting every few mins, weight and switchoff when kept on desk. The Weight is the main problem in enjoying movie, it feels like two stones are tied to thread and hanged on head. The padding is very low and 20 mins into movie my head hurt and enjoyment and sound quality didn't matter. The weight distribution on head is horrible. The bluetooth disconnection was another big problem. If there is no sound for few mins, then bluetooth disconnects and reconnects again. this was happening 15 mins into movie. In 30 mins there was 2 disconnection and my interest to use the headphones is gone. disconnections and weight has made me to return the product very next day. The third though minor is the proximity sensor. If music is paused when we remove the heaphones we will not have issue, but the headphones are switching off after just 2 mins. I was listening music and moved the headphones from my ears to onto my neck and had a chat with him for 10 mins. When I put it back, the headphones are off. I have start and pair it again. It has disconnected from the system also. I will wait for next Fidelio which will have less weight (nice padding), Neutral sound with punchy Bass and good sound stage.