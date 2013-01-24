Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED Headlamp

    5" x 7" rectangular

    LED02X1
    • 50x Longer life 50x Longer life 50x Longer life
      -{discount-value}

      LED Headlamp 5" x 7" rectangular

      LED02X1

      50x Longer life

      Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Headlamp 5" x 7" rectangular

      50x Longer life

      Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits

      50x Longer life

      Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      LED Headlamp 5" x 7" rectangular

      50x Longer life

      Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED Headlamp

        LED Headlamp

        5" x 7" rectangular

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        50x Longer life

        High-Power Philips Luxeon® Altilon LEDs

        • LED02X1
        • Dual beam system
        • DOT compliant

        High-Power Luxeon® Altilon LEDs

        Philips LED Headlamps feature our advanced LUXEON Altilon LEDs. This innovative technology delivers powerful, precise illumination and bright white 5600 K light output that's closer to the color temperature of daylight, while dramatically improving overall nighttime visibilit

        Split-lamp with a low beam and high beam

        The split-lamp low beam and high beam offers a unique look, when on and off. In addition, the complex reflector design optimizes and evenly distributes for the best visibility and pattern.

        Military-grade die-cast aluminium housing

        Unlike your traditional headlamp, the Philips LED Headlamp is bulb-free and electronics are encapsulated in hardened epoxy to resist damage caused by shock and vibration. The LED Headlamp features a military-grade die cast aluminium housing and an impact-resistant polycarbonate lens. The 'split-lamp' appearance offers a unique look when on and off, and their ultra-rugged construction make these LED headlamps ready for tough conditions - on road or off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Headlight
          Designation
          Philips LED Headlamp
          Range
          LED Headlamp
          Color temperature
          5600
          Light source
          2 LED Arrays
          Replaces
          6052, 6053, H6054, HP6054
          Type
          5" x 7" rectangular

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          50x longer life
          Product highlight
          • whiter light output
          • Brighter
          • Impact resistant

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Back to top
            Back to top