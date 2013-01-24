Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
50x Longer life
Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
50x Longer life
Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits
50x Longer life
Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
50x Longer life
Traditional headlamps meet state-of-the-art LED technology, taking forward lighting to a new level. Best of all, Philips LED Headlamps have a lifespan that's as much as 50x more than standard incandescents! See all benefits
5" x 7" rectangular
Philips shop price
Total:
Philips LED Headlamps feature our advanced LUXEON Altilon LEDs. This innovative technology delivers powerful, precise illumination and bright white 5600 K light output that's closer to the color temperature of daylight, while dramatically improving overall nighttime visibilit
The split-lamp low beam and high beam offers a unique look, when on and off. In addition, the complex reflector design optimizes and evenly distributes for the best visibility and pattern.
Unlike your traditional headlamp, the Philips LED Headlamp is bulb-free and electronics are encapsulated in hardened epoxy to resist damage caused by shock and vibration. The LED Headlamp features a military-grade die cast aluminium housing and an impact-resistant polycarbonate lens. The 'split-lamp' appearance offers a unique look when on and off, and their ultra-rugged construction make these LED headlamps ready for tough conditions - on road or off.
Technical specifications
Product description
Marketing specifications