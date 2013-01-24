Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000

    Face, Head and Body

    MG7750/49
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Norelco
    • All-in-One Trimmer All-in-One Trimmer All-in-One Trimmer
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Face, Head and Body

      MG7750/49
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      All-in-One Trimmer

      Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.99

      Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Face, Head and Body

      All-in-One Trimmer

      Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits

      All-in-One Trimmer

      Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $59.99

      Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 Face, Head and Body

      All-in-One Trimmer

      Enjoy best-in-class styling with our most advanced trimmer. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all multigroomers

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Multigroom 7000

        Multigroom 7000

        Face, Head and Body

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        All-in-One Trimmer

        Ultimate Precision: our most advanced blades

        • 23 Pieces
        • DualCut blades
        • 5 hour runtime
        • Stainless steel design
        Trim and style your face, head and body with 23 pieces

        Trim and style your face, head and body with 23 pieces

        23 pieces for all your trimming needs: a metal trimmer, a foil shaver, a detail metal trimmer, a nose and ear trimmer, an extra-wide hair trimmer, 6 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, 2 stubble trimming guards, 2 body trimming guards, an eyebrow trimming guard, a storage bag and a cleaning brush.

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        DualCut technology for maximum precision with 2x more blades

        Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more blades. The steel blades lightly brush against one another – sharpening themselves as they work. This results in blades that are sharp as day 1 after 5 years of use.

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

        Powerful Lithium-ion battery delivers 5hrs of runtime

        Our most powerful Lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 5 hours of runtime per charge.

        Fully washable trimmer can be easily rinsed under the tap

        Fully washable trimmer can be easily rinsed under the tap

        The trimmer and all of its attachments are fully washable, so simply rinse them under the faucet for easy cleaning.

        Reinforced guards won't bend or buckle while trimming

        Reinforced guards won't bend or buckle while trimming

        Our unique cutting guards are reinforced to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.

        The trimmer can be used cordless or while plugged in

        The trimmer can be used cordless or while plugged in

        The trimmer can conveniently be used cordless for 5 hours, or while plugged in for continual use.

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The stainless steel frame and rubber grip improve control

        The trimmer's frame is made of stainless steel for long-lasting durability, and the rubber detailing delivers best-in-class comfort and control.

        Steel trimmer with self-sharpening blades for even results

        Steel trimmer with self-sharpening blades for even results

        The trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair. The non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

        Foil shaver creates clean edges around your style

        Foil shaver creates clean edges around your style

        The foil shaver quickly and comfortably shaves clean lines around your style.

        Narrow steel precision trimmer for creating detailed styles

        Narrow steel precision trimmer for creating detailed styles

        The narrow design of the steel precision trimmer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

        Nose and ear trimmer comfortably removes unwanted hair

        Nose and ear trimmer comfortably removes unwanted hair

        The trimmer quickly trims unwanted nose and ear hair without nicks or cuts.

        Extra-wide hair trimmer for quick trims, haircuts and fades

        Extra-wide hair trimmer for quick trims, haircuts and fades

        The steel trimmer's extra-wide design helps capture more hair in each stroke for faster trimming, haircutting and fading.

        14 reinforced guards to trim beard, stubble, head and body

        14 reinforced guards to trim beard, stubble, head and body

        Multiple lengths for quick and convenient head-to-toe triming. The reinforced guards are individually marked, and deliver clean, even cuts and trims on beard, stubble, head and body.

        Technical Specifications

        • Create the look you want

          Number of attachments/guards
          5 attachments, 14 guards
          Styling tools
          • Metal trimmer
          • Foil shaver
          • Detail metal trimmer
          • Nose & ear trimmer
          • Extra-wide hair trimmer
          • 3 beard trimming guards
          • 2 stubble trimming guards
          • 6 hair trimming guards
          • 2 body trimming guards
          • Eyebrow trimming guard
          Bodygroom/Hairclipping/Facial
          • Long beard
          • Short beard
          • Stubble look
          • Sharp lines
          • Detailed styling
          • Goatee

        • Cutting system

          DualCut technology
          • An even and precise result
          • Cut in two directions
          Self-sharpening blades
          Yes
          Reinforced trimming guards
          Prevent bending and buckling

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          5 hours
          Charging
          • 2 hours charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          Maintenance free
          No oil needed

        • Design

          Handle
          • Stainless steel handle
          • No-slip rubber grip

        • Service

          5-year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us