Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful trim, no pulling guaranteed *
The Philips Norelco NOSETRIMMER 1500 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful trim, no pulling guaranteed *
The Philips Norelco NOSETRIMMER 1500 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits
Powerful trim, no pulling guaranteed *
The Philips Norelco NOSETRIMMER 1500 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful trim, no pulling guaranteed *
The Philips Norelco NOSETRIMMER 1500 gently removes unwanted nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The ProtecTube technology and the specially designed angle of the trimmer ensure a powerful, easy and comfortable trim with no pulling guaranteed. See all benefits