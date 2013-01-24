Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 1500

    Nose trimmer 3000

    NT3600/42
    Norelco
    Norelco
    • Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed
      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 1500 Nose trimmer 3000

      NT3600/42
      Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

      The Norelco Nose Trimmer 3000's Protective Guard System comfortably trims unwanted nose, ear and brow hair. No pulling guaranteed. Includes linear and rotary trimmers, a lithium battery and 2 eyebrow guards. Fully washable, easy to clean.

      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 1500 Nose trimmer 3000

      Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

      The Norelco Nose Trimmer 3000's Protective Guard System comfortably trims unwanted nose, ear and brow hair. No pulling guaranteed. Includes linear and rotary trimmers, a lithium battery and 2 eyebrow guards. Fully washable, easy to clean. See all benefits

      Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

      The Norelco Nose Trimmer 3000's Protective Guard System comfortably trims unwanted nose, ear and brow hair. No pulling guaranteed. Includes linear and rotary trimmers, a lithium battery and 2 eyebrow guards. Fully washable, easy to clean. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 1500 Nose trimmer 3000

      Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

      The Norelco Nose Trimmer 3000's Protective Guard System comfortably trims unwanted nose, ear and brow hair. No pulling guaranteed. Includes linear and rotary trimmers, a lithium battery and 2 eyebrow guards. Fully washable, easy to clean. See all benefits

        Nosetrimmer 1500

        Nosetrimmer 1500

        Nose trimmer 3000

        Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

        With Protective Guard System

        • Nose, ears and brows
        Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

        Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed

        Ultimate comfort, no pulling guaranteed. Protective Guard System protects sensitive skin by providing a barrier between skin and blades. Dual-sided steel blades efficiently cut unwanted hair without pulling.

        Lithium Battery included

        Lithium Battery included

        Powered by Lithium battery (included).

        Fully washable, easy to clean

        Fully washable, easy to clean

        Fully washable, easy to clean. Simply rinse the trimmer to remove hairs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Dual-sided steel blades
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Attachments
          • Rotary trimmer
          • 2 eyebrow combs

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          • Ergonomic grip & handling
          • Easy on/off button

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

