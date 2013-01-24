Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Norelco Nosetrimmer 5100

    Facial hair precision trimmer

      The Philips Norelco NOSETRIMMER 5100 with ProtecTube technology gently removes nose, ear and eyebrow hairs. The detail trimmer with DualCut technology ensures a fast, precise, efficient trim of the neck line, sideburns and beard.

        Maximum comfort, no pulling guaranteed*

        Trim precisely & gently nose hair, neck, sideburns

        • Maximum comfort
        • No pulling guaranteed
        • Washable, Lithium AA battery
        • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
        The blades never need to be oiled

        The blades never need to be oiled

        No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

        Advanced ProtecTube technology with innovative guard system

        Advanced ProtecTube technology with innovative guard system

        With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritations. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling - guaranteed.

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots for a perfect trim

        Ultra precise & sharp cutting slots for a perfect trim

        Both cutter and guard have ultra precise & sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs of nose, ear or eyebrow are quickly and effectively cut.

        DualCut technology for perfect edging

        DualCut technology for perfect edging

        The DualCut detail trimmer helps you trim & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

        Perfectly angled for easy reach inside ear or nose

        Perfectly angled for easy reach inside ear or nose

        The Philips Norelco nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear, nose as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips Norelco nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer and the combs are water resistant and easy to clean under the faucet after each use.

        3 combs to trim or tidy up beard and eyebrows

        3 combs to trim or tidy up beard and eyebrows

        3mm (1/8”) beard comb, 3mm & 5mm (1/8” & 1/16”) eyebrow combs to trim eyebrows and beard to a uniform length.

        Lithium AA battery and soft pouch included

        Lithium AA battery and soft pouch included

        Your trimmer is ready to use straight away. Soft pouch for easy storage of all accessories and travel.

        Soft-touch rubber grip for maximum control

        Soft-touch rubber grip for maximum control

        The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

        2-year warranty

        2-year warranty

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width nose trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Cutter width detail trimmer
          21mm (13/16")
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          4
          2 eyebrow combs
          3 and 5mm (1/8” and 3/16”)
          1 beard comb
          3mm (1/8")

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Black and silver
          Finishing
          Silver lacquer and rubber

        • Power

          Power supply
          Lithium AA battery

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

