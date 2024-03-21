Search terms

      -{discount-value}

      Philips Barista Brew Semi-automatic espresso machine

      PSA3218/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.

      Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.

      Philips Barista Brew
      Philips Barista Brew

      Semi-automatic espresso machine

      Enjoy crafting every cup with intuitive guidance

      • 250gr bean container
      • 58mm stainless steel portafilter
      • Premium calibrated tamper
      • Americano button
      • 450ml stainless-steel milk jug
      58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

      58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

      Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.

      Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

      Premium calibrated tamper for levelled coffee grounds

      Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.

      Enjoy your authentic Americano at the touch of a button

      Enjoy your authentic Americano at the touch of a button

      Immerse yourself in the essence of a true Americano with just a simple press of a button, now enhanced with the added convenience of an integrated hot water outlet.

      Stainless-steel milk jug with powerful steam wand

      Stainless-steel milk jug with powerful steam wand

      Enjoy the ease of creating smooth microfoam perfect for latte art with our 450ml stainless-steel milk jug and powerful steam wand. Achieve that velvety texture effortlessly and savor your coffee just the way you like it.

      Pressure gauge for precise coffee extraction

      Pressure gauge for precise coffee extraction

      Achieve precise water pressure thanks to the integrated pressure gauge that guides your brewing status and alerts when optimal pressure has been reached.

      Tamp safely with our countertop-friendly tamping system

      Tamp safely with our countertop-friendly tamping system

      Elevate your coffee routine with our countertop-safe tamping system. Achieve the perfect tamp confidently and conveniently, without any risk to your countertops thanks to the integrated tamping rubber on the bottom of the portafilter.

      PID temperature control and pre-infusion

      PID temperature control and pre-infusion

      The PID temperature control system ensures the accuracy and stability of brewing temperature. The pre-infusion system helps prevent a channeling effect. Only full integration of both systems can ensure a balanced extraction.

      Metal conical burr grinder with 15 grind sizes

      Metal conical burr grinder with 15 grind sizes

      Uncover new flavor depths with 15 different grind sizes (superfine to coarse) from the metal conical burr grinder. To enhance your espresso's flavors, consider using a finer grind, like setting 4, in your recipes.

      250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

      250gr bean container to ensure their freshness

      Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.

      European design with anti-fingerprint coated metal housing

      European design with anti-fingerprint coated metal housing

      Experience an elegant touch to your barista journey with our stunning European design, featuring a robust metal housing. Where style seamlessly merges with functionality, enjoy a sleek and spotless surface with our anti-fingerprint coating.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Technical specifications

        Grinder material
        Metal
        Pump pressure
        15bar
        Noise level
        <78db
        Voltage
        120 V
        Frequency
        60 Hz
        Weight of the product
        8.6 kg
        Product dimensions
        410 x 320 x 334 mm (h x w x l)
        Cord length
        1 m
        Material & colour
        • Metal
        • Black

      • Coffee settings

        Beverages
        • Single & Double Espresso
        • Americano
        • Hot water
        • Milk froth
        Coffee volume
        Adjustable
        Coffee Temperature
        Adjustable
        Grinder settings
        15

      • General specifications

        Coffee bean capacity
        250 grams
        Capacity water tank
        Max 2300 ml
        Maximum cup height
        95 mm
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Water filter compatibility
        No
        Automatic switch-off
        Yes
        Accessories included
        • Portafilter
        • 4x filter baskets
        • Milk jug
        • Tamper
        • Powder ring
        • Espresso stand
        • Cleaning brushes & pin
        Capacity milk jug
        450ml
        Brew Time
        20 - 75 Sec
        Automatic descaling
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy consumption in stand-by
        < 0.5 W
        Power consumption brewing
        1350 W
        Recycled packaging material
        >95%

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
