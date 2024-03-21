Search terms
PSA3218/10
Your barista creation. With a bit of guidance.
Indulge in the rich aroma of freshly prepared espresso. Discover the satisfaction of crafting it yourself with the Philips Barista Brew espresso machine—designed to empower real coffee lovers to elevate their skills with every cup.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above.
Semi-automatic espresso machine
Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.
Tamp your ground coffee beans effortlessly using the stainless steel calibrated tamper with a flathead, ensuring the right tamping pressure and creating a balanced, consistently leveled tamping surface. Elevate your coffee brewing experience with precision and ease.
Immerse yourself in the essence of a true Americano with just a simple press of a button, now enhanced with the added convenience of an integrated hot water outlet.
Enjoy the ease of creating smooth microfoam perfect for latte art with our 450ml stainless-steel milk jug and powerful steam wand. Achieve that velvety texture effortlessly and savor your coffee just the way you like it.
Achieve precise water pressure thanks to the integrated pressure gauge that guides your brewing status and alerts when optimal pressure has been reached.
Elevate your coffee routine with our countertop-safe tamping system. Achieve the perfect tamp confidently and conveniently, without any risk to your countertops thanks to the integrated tamping rubber on the bottom of the portafilter.
The PID temperature control system ensures the accuracy and stability of brewing temperature. The pre-infusion system helps prevent a channeling effect. Only full integration of both systems can ensure a balanced extraction.
Uncover new flavor depths with 15 different grind sizes (superfine to coarse) from the metal conical burr grinder. To enhance your espresso's flavors, consider using a finer grind, like setting 4, in your recipes.
Dive into a world of coffee variety with the 250g bean container preserving their freshness. Elevate your coffee experience while ensuring each brew retains its rich aroma.
Experience an elegant touch to your barista journey with our stunning European design, featuring a robust metal housing. Where style seamlessly merges with functionality, enjoy a sleek and spotless surface with our anti-fingerprint coating.
