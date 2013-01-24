Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco OneBlade

    Face

    QP2520/70
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    7 Awards
    Norelco
    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Norelco OneBlade Face

      QP2520/70
      Overall Rating / 5
      7 Awards

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Philips Norelco OneBlade Face

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Philips Norelco OneBlade Face

      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all oneblade

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        OneBlade

        OneBlade

        Face

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • For any length of hair
        • 3 x click-on stubble combs
        • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips Norelco OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Trim it down

        Trim it down

        Trim your beard to a precision stubble length with one of the included 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.

        Edge it up

        Edge it up

        Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. Line up your style in seconds!

        Shave it off

        Shave it off

        OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

        Contour following

        Contour following

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face allowing you to effectively and comfortably trim and shave all areas of your face.

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        Create precise edges & sharp lines with the dual-sided blade

        OneBlade follows the contours of your face, allowing you to easily and comfortably trim and shave all areas. Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.

        3 click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even stubble

        3 click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm) for an even stubble

        Attach one of the click-on combs to get the even stubble length you want.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Wet & dry

        Wet & dry

        OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer.

        Long lasting battery

        Long lasting battery

        Rechargeable battery delievers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming & shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • Accessories

          Comb
          3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)
          Maintenance
          Storage cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Display
          Charging indicator on adapter
          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Lime green, charcoal grey
          Handle
          Ribbed rubber grip

        • Power

          Run time
          45 minutes
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          2  W

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          On the handle
          Replacement head
          • QP210, QP220, QP610, QP620
          • Replace every 4 months*

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
              masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

              Together, we'll make life better

                 

              We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

               

              Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

              Find out more
              Back to top

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
              PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
              American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us