    RI9111/12
      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      RI9111/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Special Espresso machine descaler

      • For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification
      • Refined over 25 years
      • Perfect decalcification of water circuits
      • Protects your system against limescale build-up
      • Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste
      • For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification
      • Refined over 25 years
      • Perfect decalcification of water circuits
      • Protects your system against limescale build-up
      • Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste
      Protects your espresso machine, removes calcium and prevents corrosion. Saeco descaler allows you to attain the best performance of your espresso machine, prolonging its lifetime. Descale every three months for best results.
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Refined over 25 years

      Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the full-automatic espresso machine.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.

      Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

      Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

      The best formula for easy decalcification

      The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.

      Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste

      Extend the life span of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 bottle of 250 ml

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

