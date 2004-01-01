Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Saeco Maintenance kit

    RI9128/02
    Saeco
    • Espresso Maintenance kit Espresso Maintenance kit Espresso Maintenance kit
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Maintenance kit

      RI9128/02

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Maintenance kit

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Maintenance kit

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      The Maintenance Kit allows you to prevent your Espresso Machine to break down, while keeping it clean and running smoothly. This complete kit is designed to give you the best performance of your appliance

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Maintenance kit

      Maintenance kit

      Total:

      Espresso Maintenance kit

      Complete maintenance for Saeco Espresso Machines

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 2x descaler & 2x water filter
      • 10x oil remover & service kit
      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

      The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      Better value for your money (~30% discount)

      All you need to perfectly protect your Full Automatic

      The Saeco Maintenance Kit is the most convenient kit to perfectly keep the top performance of your Saeco Espresso Machine.

      Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

      The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      The Saeco decalcifier helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects performance and taste. The decalcifier is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification descale every 250 servings.

      Regular decalcification improves the taste of your coffee

      Regular decalcification keeps your espresso machine performing at its best, ensuring the best taste and aroma.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Contents
        2 descalers, 1 coffee cleaning tablet box, 1 service kit, 2 Brita Cartridges

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

          Together, we'll make life better

             

          We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

           

          Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

          Find out more
          Back to top

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:

          Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
          PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
          American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.