Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco Click & Style

    Shaving heads

    RQ32/22
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Norelco
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco Click & Style Shaving heads

      RQ32/22
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $19.99

      Philips Norelco Click & Style Shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $19.99

      Philips Norelco Click & Style Shaving heads

      Keep a close shave

      Within one year your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads every year for best results. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Click & Style

      Click & Style

      Shaving heads

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • ComfortCut blades
      • Fits Click & Style (YS5xx)
      Replacement heads for Click & Style shavers

      Replacement heads for Click & Style shavers

      RQ32 replacement heads are compatible with Click & Style (YS5__) shavers.

      Easy click off, click on

      1. Press the release buttons on the shaving unit and pull the shaving head holder off the shaving unit. 2. Turn the retaining rings in the direction of the arrows indicated on the retaining ring and lift them out. 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting. 4. Place the retaining rings back onto the shaving head holder and reattach the shaving head holder to the shaving unit (‘click’).

      Seamlessly follows the curves of your face

      Advanced 2D contour following automatically adjusts to every curve of your face for a smoother shave.

      For the ultimate smooth shave that is gentle on the skin

      Imported shaving heads deliver an ultimately smooth shave that is gentle on the skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        Click&Style (YS5__)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        2

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

          Together, we'll make life better

             

          We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

           

          Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

          Find out more
          Back to top

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
          PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
          American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          About Philips
          Contact us