    Philips Norelco Shaver 2500

    Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

    S1311/82
    Norelco
    • Convenient Shave. Faster charge.* Convenient Shave. Faster charge.* Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*
      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

S1311/82

      S1311/82
      Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 gives you a consistent, convenient clean shave. Self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, a pop-up trimmer, full-washability, and a storage pouch make the shaver easy to use and excellent value. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

      Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 gives you a consistent, convenient clean shave. Self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, a pop-up trimmer, full-washability, and a storage pouch make the shaver easy to use and excellent value. See all benefits

      Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 gives you a consistent, convenient clean shave. Self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, a pop-up trimmer, full-washability, and a storage pouch make the shaver easy to use and excellent value. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

      Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*

      Philips Norelco Shaver 2500 gives you a consistent, convenient clean shave. Self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, a pop-up trimmer, full-washability, and a storage pouch make the shaver easy to use and excellent value. See all benefits

        Shaver 2500

        Shaver 2500

        Dry electric shaver, Series 2000

        Convenient Shave. Faster charge.*

        • ComfortCut blades
        • 4D Flex Heads
        • One-touch open
        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        Get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin.

        4D Flex Heads follow your face's contours for a clean shave

        4D Flex Heads follow your face's contours for a clean shave

        Experience a convenient clean shave with heads that flex and float in 4 directions. The head adjusts to the curves of your face, ensuring smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        Up to 45 minutes of cordless runtime - that's about 15 shaves - after a 1-hour charge. Or plug it in for instant, continuous power.

        Corded and cordless use

        Corded and cordless use

        Shave exactly when you want with the shaver that's ready when you are. Use cordlessly or plug it in to shave when the battery is empty.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4D Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Color
          Light Steel
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Run time
          45 min / 15 shaves
          Charging
          1 hour full charge

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

              • 8x faster charge than Philips Norelco S1211/81
