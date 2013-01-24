Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wet or dry
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 gives you a comfortable, refreshing shave with wet or dry use. 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and full washability help ensure a smooth, skin-friendly result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet or dry
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 gives you a comfortable, refreshing shave with wet or dry use. 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and full washability help ensure a smooth, skin-friendly result. See all benefits
Wet or dry
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 gives you a comfortable, refreshing shave with wet or dry use. 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and full washability help ensure a smooth, skin-friendly result. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet or dry
Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 gives you a comfortable, refreshing shave with wet or dry use. 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and full washability help ensure a smooth, skin-friendly result. See all benefits