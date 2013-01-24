Home
    Philips Norelco Shaver 3500

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 3000

    S3212/82
    Norelco
    Norelco
    • Wet or dry Wet or dry Wet or dry
      Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 3000

      S3212/82
      Wet or dry

      Philips Norelco Shaver 3500 gives you a comfortable, refreshing shave with wet or dry use. 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and full washability help ensure a smooth, skin-friendly result.

        Wet or dry

        for great skin comfort

        • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        • Shave wet or dry
        • ComfortCut blades
        • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

        5D Pivot & Flex Heads follow curves for a comfortable shave

        Enjoy a clean shave that follows your face's contours with 5-directional pivot, flex and floating movements. The head reaches your face at the ideal angle and adjusts to the curves of your face and neck, creating smooth contact with your skin.

        Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Wet or dry for a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        ComfortCut Blades engineered to glide smoothly over skin

        Get a clean shave that's comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin.

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

        Shave for up to 60 minutes on a 1-hour charge - that's about 20 shaves - with the powerful Li-ion battery. A 5-minute quick charge gives enough power for one shave. Operates in cordless mode only.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        3-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        3-level battery indicator to get the best from the shaver

        Use the intuitive indicator to see the remaining charge in 3 stages. You'll also be able to easily see when the battery is low, charging, and quick charging.

        Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

        Rubber grip for comfortable anti-slip handling

        Handle your shaver comfortably and with precision thanks to ergonomic anti-slip rubber that makes it easy to keep a secure grip even when wet.

        Travel pouch for convenient storage at home or on-the-go

        Travel pouch for convenient storage at home or on-the-go

        Store the shaver at home or on-the-go with the convenient travel pouch.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          5D Pivot & Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          Pop-up trimmer included
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Display
          3 level battery indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Design

          Color
          Storm Gray
          Handle
          Rubber grip

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min / 21 shaves
          Charging
          1 hour full charge

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

