      Close, Fast Shave

      The Shaver 5100 adds speed and comfort to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision blade system and AquaTec Wet & Dry technology.

        Close, Fast Shave

        75% men beat their shaving time*

        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Shave with fewer passes for more comfortable skin. The MultiPrecision Blade system raises and cuts long hairs, flat-lying hairs and short stubble in just a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast and close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast and close shave

        Heads independently move in 5 directions to ensure close skin contact for a faster and closer shave, even on neck and jaw line.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for a refreshing, comfortable shave.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Fully charges in 1 hour or 5 minute quick charge

        Fully charges in 1 hour or 5 minute quick charge

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for exceptionally smooth results.

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 1 year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Charcoal Grey - Pike White

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          40 min / 13 shaves
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH50

