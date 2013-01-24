Home
    Philips Norelco Shaver series 6000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S6880/81
    Norelco
    • Advanced skin protection Advanced skin protection Advanced skin protection
      Philips Norelco Series 6000 delivers a clean shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips Norelco has ComfortGlide™ rings, a special protective coating with skin gliding properties to protect your face from redness and irritation.

      Philips Norelco Series 6000 delivers a clean shave while reducing skin irritation. Only Philips Norelco has ComfortGlide™ rings, a special protective coating with skin gliding properties to protect your face from redness and irritation. See all benefits

        Advanced skin protection

        • SkinProtect Blades
        • ComfortGlide Rings
        • MultiFlex Heads
        • SkinGuard Mode
        ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

        ComfortGlide rings protect your face from irritation

        Shaving heads are surrounded with ComfortGlide rings, which have a special protective coating with skin gliding properties to shield your face from irritation. Series 6000 offers 5x better protection than a manual blade*. *Protects better against nicks and cuts than manual blades after a 21-day adjustment period.

        Blades gently capture hair for a smooth shave

        Blades gently capture hair for a smooth shave

        72 self-sharpening SkinProtect blades gently capture hair, leaving your face smooth and comfortable.

        Heads flex to catch hard-to-reach hair

        Heads flex to catch hard-to-reach hair

        Heads follow the curves of your face, even catching hair in hard-to-reach areas like the neck and jaw line.

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave

        Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam - even in the shower.

        Click-on Trimmer for use on mustache and sideburns

        Click-on Trimmer for use on mustache and sideburns

        Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Skin Guard Mode protects your skin for less irritation

        Skin Guard Mode protects your skin for less irritation

        Activate the guard mode to adjust to a lower rotational speed for a more gentle shave.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        50 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to a powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. You'll have 50 minutes of shaving time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Fully charges in 1 hour or use 5-minute quick charge

        Fully charges in 1 hour or use 5-minute quick charge

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. A quick 5-minute charge provides enough power for one shave.

        LED display with intuitive icons

        LED display with intuitive icons

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator - Unplug for use indicator.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Replace shaving heads every 12 months for best performance

        Replace shaving heads every 12 months for best performance

        For best shaving performance, replace your shaving heads every 12 months. Use SH60 replacement heads, sold separately.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • Shave Wet or Dry
          • ComfortGlide Rings
          • SkinGuard Mode
          Shaving system
          SkinProtect Blade System
          Contour following
          MultiFlex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

