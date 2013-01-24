Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    S740/80
      One tool, any look

Get a smooth face, even stubble and comfortably trim unwanted hair with this convenient 3-in-1 tool. It has three separate attachments for shaving, styling and trimming. Just choose the one you want, click it on the handle, and get going.

        One tool, any look

        Smooth Face. Even Stubble. Comfortable Trimming.

        • 3-in-1 tool
        • ComfortCut heads
        Shave and groom your face with 1 easy device

        Shave and groom your face with 1 easy device

        Shave and groom your face with one easy-to-use, 3-in-1 tool. Simply click-on the 2-headed shaver, beard styler, or nose trimmer to get the look you want.

        Use dry or with shaving cream or gel for extra protection

        Use dry or with shaving cream or gel for extra protection

        Get a convenient, dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with foam or gel.

        Get a convenient, skin-friendly shave

        Get a convenient, skin-friendly shave

        The shaving attachment delivers a clean shave with no nicks and cuts. The shaving head flexes in 3 directions to easily follow the curves of your face.

        Trim your beard with ease and precision

        Trim your beard with ease and precision

        Get the look you want from stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or mustache using the click-on beard styler with 5 length settings.

        Get the look you want with 5 length settings

        Get the look you want with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler has 5 length settings so you can get the look you want. Evenly trim your beard from 5mm to a 0.5mm stubble setting.

        Comfortably trims unwanted nose and ear hair

        Comfortably trims unwanted nose and ear hair

        Comfortably removes unwanted nose and ear hair. A powerful, easy trim with no pulling guaranteed.

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        Safe to use in the shower

        Safe to use in the shower

        Comfortably shave and trim in the shower to fit your routine.

        Battery light shows when battery is low, charging or full

        Battery light shows when battery is low, charging or full

        Know when to recharge. Battery light indicates when the battery is low, charging or full.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving after a 1-hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving after a 1-hour charge

        The powerful battery lasts up to 40 minutes - about 13 shaves - after a 1-hour charge. A quick, 5-minute charge gives you enough run time for one shave.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 1 year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut heads

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap
          Click-on attachments
          • Beard Styler
          • Nose Trimmer
          • Dual rotary shaver

        • Design

          Handle
          • Anti-slip grip
          • Easy grip

        • Power

          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          Up to 40 minutes
          Battery Type
          NiMH

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Shaving head
          Replace every 12 mo. with SH30

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use

