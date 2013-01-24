Home
    Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S7940/84
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Norelco
    • Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin Close shave, even on sensitive skin
      -{discount-value}

      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Close shave, even on sensitive skin

      The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different. See all benefits

      The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

      The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

      The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance - co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.

        Close shave, even on sensitive skin

        Our No.1 for sensitive skin

        • SkinGlide Rings
        • GentlePrecision Blades
        • BeardAdapt Sensor
        • Personal Shave Plan
        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

        Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.

        BeardAdapt Sensor for an efficient shave even in dense areas

        BeardAdapt Sensor for an efficient shave even in dense areas

        Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.

        Personal Shave Plan tackles your specific skin issues

        Personal Shave Plan tackles your specific skin issues

        Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.

        Multi-direction flex heads follow curves with least pressure

        Multi-direction flex heads follow curves with least pressure

        Gently follow the contours of your face and neck with shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, so the stress on your skin is minimized.

        Sensitive Shave Settings customized to your skin

        Sensitive Shave Settings customized to your skin

        Shave with the recommended speed setting customized to your skin, or choose your own via the connected GroomTribe app. Options include normal, sensitive and extra sensitive.

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

        SmartClick precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        SmartClick precision trimmer for mustache and sideburns

        Finish your look with the click-on precision trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for 50 minutes after one full battery charge.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.

        5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        5-minute quick charge gives enough power for 1 full shave

        In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • Personal Shave Plan
          • Sensitive Shave Settings
          Shaving system
          GentlePrecision Blades
          Contour following
          Multi-direction ContourDetect

        • Software

          App
          GroomTribe
          Smartphone compatibility
          Compatible with a wide range of iPhone and Android™ devices. More info at philips.com/s7000-support.
          Bluetooth®
          Version 4.1 with 10m range

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Unplug for use Indicator
          • 1 level battery indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head SH70
          Replace every 2 years

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          SmartClean
          • Cleans
          • Charges
          • Lubricates
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

