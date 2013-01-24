Home
    S9311/84
    4 Awards
      Perfection in every pass

      The Philips Norelco Shaver 9300, our most advanced wet & dry electric shaver, cuts hairs up to 30% closer to the skin using V-Track precision blades.* Its shaving heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass.*

      The Philips Norelco Shaver 9300, our most advanced wet & dry electric shaver, cuts hairs up to 30% closer to the skin using V-Track precision blades.* Its shaving heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass.*

      The Philips Norelco Shaver 9300, our most advanced wet & dry electric shaver, cuts hairs up to 30% closer to the skin using V-Track precision blades.* Its shaving heads move in 8 directions to cut up to 20% more hair in a single pass.* See all benefits

        Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

        Perfection in every pass

        Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

        • V-Track Precision Blades
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClean System
        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer

        Uniquely designed shaving system cuts hairs up to 30% closer

        The V-Track Precision Blades collect hair in the optimal cutting position, resulting in a more comfortable shave that’s 30% closer*. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Customize your shave by choosing the speed setting that best fits you: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough - everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.

        SmartClean cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver

        SmartClean cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver

        At the touch of a button, the SmartClean System cleans, lubricates, dries, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 5-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for exceptionally smooth results.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave. All Shaver Series 9000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even in the shower.

        Convenient travel case

        Convenient travel case

        The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClean
          • Cleans
          • Lubricates
          • Dries
          • Charges
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 5 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Glacier Blue
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH90

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClean system
        • Cleaning cartridge
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Luxurious pouch

        Looking for additional accessories?

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch
