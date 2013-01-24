Home
      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Our new DECT SCD501/10 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance by providing the essentials of a baby monitor. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound and a comforting night light for you and your baby.

        The most reliable connection to your baby

        The essential connection to your baby

        • 100% private connection
        • Night light
        DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

        DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

        Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

        Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

        Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

        Energy saving Smart ECO mode

        Energy saving Smart ECO mode

        The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer the parent unit is to the baby unit, the less power is needed.

        Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

        Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

        The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

        Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

        Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

        Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

        Range up to 300 meters*

        Range up to 300 meters*

        Indoor range up to 50 meters*, Outdoor range up to 300 meters*.

        The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

        The parent unit is mains powered and battery operated

        The parent unit runs perfectly on mains power. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use of the parent unit. You can insert two 1.5V R6 AA alkaline non-rechargeable batteries or two 1.2V R6 AA rechargeable batteries.

        Superior operating time up to 24 hours

        Superior operating time up to 24 hours

        The small parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless streaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

        Comforting nightlight

        Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the nightlight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          DECT Technology
          Yes
          Energy saving Smart ECO mode
          Yes
          Linked and in range indication
          Yes
          Sound activation lights
          5 LED lights
          Volume control and sound activation
          Yes
          Comforting night light
          Yes
          Indoor range up to
          50m
          Outdoor range up to
          300 meters

        • Power

          Operating time on battery hour
          24 hours
          Power Supply
          • 120 V (US)
          • 220 - 240 V

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency band
          DECT
          Automatic channel selection
          Yes
          Number of channels
          120

        • Convenience

          Battery low indication
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Auto out-of-range warning
          Yes
          Sound-level lights
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Operating temperature range °C
          10 - 40 °C
          Storage temperature range
          10 - 40  °C

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          220 x 156 x 56  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          User manual
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
            • This monitor does not have a charging function.
