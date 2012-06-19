2 year warranty
Discontinued
Temperature alert
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
With a range of 330m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home
4.1
of 5
17
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Kbobo
19/06/2012
US
Best monitor out there
I highly recommend this monitor. At first, we bought a less expensive one that turned out to be almost useless. We live in a row of townhomes, and all we could hear on the cheap monitor was the sound of our neighbors' kids! There was tons of interference. I posted a question on Facebook asking my friends for the best no-interference monitor, and the Philips Avent monitor was the answer. And it's true! We have no interference on it even in a densely populated city location -- it works great. I don't mind that I paid a bit more for it -- just wish I had started with this one. I also got great customer service from Philips -- the battery went out on the parent receiver, and Philips replaced it immediately free of charge. Impressive!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
rpfutrell
18/06/2012
US
Absolutely love it!
We bought this unit when my wife was pregnant stil in anticipation of our newborn arrival. The entire experience has been a great experience. There are zero cons, about the product... it's truly an exceptional product! Philips has thought of everything on this... If there is anything negative I could say it would be that a replacement battery-pack isn't something you can easily find a replacement for. We had ours for about 18+ months and the batter was frequently needing charged, so I wanted to replace it. When I contacted Philips CSR to confirm what works with the unit, it was still under warranty and they replaced it for absolutely FREE! Totally blew me away! While this is going to temporarily solve my issue, at some point I will need a new battery pack again. I see this as being a good room monitor / remote for people (like us# who live in a 3 story townhome or larger homes to beacon if anyone needs a drink or anything while you are up / etc. My personal favorite feature is the distance at which you can walk away from the base and still be connected. Our mailbox is just short of 100 yards #estimating) and not a direct "line of sight", but I can hear our daughter breathing during her nap, while I check the mail. If you are comparing this unit to another, STOP! ~ This is the better unit!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
Lala123
17/06/2012
US
The best baby monitor
I love this monitor so much I have 2, one for each child. It's very clear and the range is wonderful. I love the lights that go off when there's a change in the sound level. It's great that I can also monitor the temperature in the child's room, that's a very useful feature for me. My kids love the lullabies that the monitor plays. I only wish I could play the music for longer period or that I could turn it on from the parent unit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCD520/00 DECT baby monitor
This product is available in the US and Canada with only fahrenheit settings.