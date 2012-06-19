Performs well. I can walk the distance of a football field away from my home before I lose contact with the base. The sound is very clear and there is no interference from outside electronics. My unit needed to be replaced because it never held a proper charge or lasted as long as it should have on a charge. The new one phillips sent me lasts from 9PM at night until 9AM in the morning and has only used up one third of its charge. The belt clip is a joke and the unit falls off of your waistband so I use the neck cord. Once the neck cord is on the unit it is hard to get off to clean so it gets kind of nasty. The neck cord allows the unit to swing freely...too freely. You can not wear the unit while you vaccum or clean or bend over to pick up something. You can turn up the volume and stick it in your pocket, but you risk turning it off. I find the function and settings screens to be annoying to work with and if you set the sensitivity too low, the unit only reacts to loud noises. I keep the sensitivity on high which is not a problem because there is very little white noise. My units both flash their lights without a noise happening randomly. I thought it was the fan, but it happens when the fan is not on. It was waking me up at night, but I fixed the problem by taking a wad of funtack and covering up the lights at night. My favorite feature of the monitor is the ability to talk to your child through the base station from the portable parent unit. It is nice to be able to reassure your child without having to go in the room. The temperature function is very helpful too since my son's room tends to get hotter and colder than other rooms in the house. Basically the monitor performs great, but is a bit of a pain to program and carry around. I would purchase another one and recommend it to others.