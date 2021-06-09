Search terms

      Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor Connected

      SCD971/26

      Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

      Meet the Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor. Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on your baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.

      Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

      SenseIQ wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

      • Sleep & breathing tracking
      • Parent Unit works without Wi-Fi
      • Cry detection and translation
      • Connect anywhere via app
      • Full HD video monitor
      See sleep status in real-time

      See sleep status in real-time

      Instantly see sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyzes millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep and breathing status updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

      Ultra clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

      Ultra clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

      Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

      Protects your family's privacy

      Protects your family's privacy

      Know your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app so all data and imagery are protected.

      Helps you interpret your baby's cries

      Helps you interpret your baby's cries

      Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on-hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.

      Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

      Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

      At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your babys bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate and get help interpreting cries.

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      See every wiggle, hear every giggle

      Enjoy an ultra clear view of your baby day and night thanks to the full HD camera on our Baby Unit with night vision. Whether you're at work or thinking about them at midnight, you'll always be able see the tiniest of wriggles.

      Monitor safely from the crib or the wall

      Monitor safely from the crib or the wall

      Our Baby Unit attaches securely to the crib or the wall with just one mount. We've designed it especially with safety in mind: keeping cords away and the Baby Unit firmly in place. And all while ensuring you get the best performance from our video-based sleep and breathing tracking.

      Understand your baby's sleep schedule

      Understand your baby's sleep schedule

      Our premium monitor automatically logs every sleep, generating insights and helping you better understand sleep states and wake windows. With historical sleep stats from the past 30 days visualised in handy graphs, you'll also be in-the-know about sleep regressions and other changes to your baby's sleep schedule.

      Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

      Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

      Comfort your little one with tranquil tracks, natural soothing sounds, or white noise. From garden birdsong to classic lullabies and even your own voice recordings, our monitor has all the sounds you need to gently lull your baby into slumber.

      Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

      Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

      Our Baby Unit comes with a built-in nightlight and room thermometer to make sure the room looks and feels just right. It's easy to control the nightlight with the Parent Unit or app. And if the room becomes too warm or cold, you'll receive personalized notifications.

      Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

      Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

      Use your voice to soothe your little one while listening to them at the same time. Our talk back feature makes it easy to comfort your baby without entering the room.

      Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

      Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

      Our rechargeable Parent unit has up to 12 hours of runtime*** so keeping an eye on your little one can easily fit into your routine. Day and night.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Connection mode
        Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
        Mobile connectivity range
        Unlimited, requires internet connection
        Operating systems (app)
        iOS 13+ and higher, and Android 6 and higher
        Baby unit camera resolution
        Full HD 1080p
        Record personalized sounds
        Yes, via app
        Phone application (app)
        Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
        Room thermometer
        Yes, incl. alert
        Range parent unit / baby unit
        Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoor
        Parent unit screen size
        5" inch color LCD
        Parent unit resolution
        1280*720
        Night vision
        Yes, automatic
        Zoom
        Yes, digital zoom and pan
        Night light
        Yes, incl. timer
        Talk back
        Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
        Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
        • Yes, incl. timer
        • 5 lullabies
        • 5 soothing sounds
        • 5 white noise sounds
        Breathing tracking
        Yes, on parent unit and via app
        Sleep tracking
        Yes, on parent unit and via app
        Cry Translation
        Yes, on parent unit and via app
        Automated sleep diary
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Video mode
        Yes
        Audio only mode
        Yes
        Eco mode
        Yes, energy saving mode
        Privacy mode
        Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
        Background monitoring (app only)
        Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
        Alerts
        Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
        Wall mountable
        Yes
        Mount
        Yes, 2-in-1 wall and crib mountable

      • Power / Transmission

        Baby unit power source
        Mains only
        Parent unit power source
        Battery and mains
        Parent unit operating time on battery
        12 hrs in Eco mode
        Power supply
        • 5V 1A AC/DC Adapter
        • Input 100 – 240V / 50 - 60Hz
        Frequency band
        2.4 Ghz

      • What is included

        Baby Unit
        1 pcs
        Parent Unit
        1 pcs
        Mount
        1 pcs
        Pouch
        1 pcs

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
        Cry Translation
        • 3-months free usage period starts after activation
        • Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      • Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor is not a medical device. Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is not a medical app.   
      • *Up to 400 meters outdoors and 50 meters indoors.
      • **3-months free usage period starts after activation. Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply.
      • ***In Eco mode after a full charge.

