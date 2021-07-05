$
$

    Philips Avent

    ultra air pacifier

    SCF085/01
    Avent
    Avent
      Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

      SCF085/01
      A light, breathable pacifier

      Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

        A light, breathable pacifier

        Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        • Lets your baby's skin breathe
        • 0-6m
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 2-pack
        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

        When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

        Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Sterilizer/carrying case
          Yes

        • What is included

          ultra air pacifier
          2  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes
          Safety ring handle
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Can be sterilized
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Easy to clean
          Yes

            • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • No 1 global pacifier brand
