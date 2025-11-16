2 year warranty
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
6-18m
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.
We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
4.6
of 5
1534
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Recky1927
16/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Avent Ultra Air Pacifier is great
I’m a mom to 3 littles and my youngest is currently 10 months old. We received Avent Ultra Air Pacifiers size 6-18m as part of the stellar review product testing panel. Let me start off by saying my baby this time around has been very particular about pacifiers he likes so I wasn’t sure how this would go over with him. I was blown away by the fact he kept it in his mouth on day 1 for even just a few minutes at a time. After a few days he was using it for longer and longer stretches. The shape and weight of the pacifier are perfect for little mouths. It was easy for him to use and enjoy. He also likes the little handle and would use it himself to pop it back into his mouth. As a mom, I love the simplicity of the designs and also the more neutral colors. The pacifier material was soft and flexible so I’m not worried about him sleeping with it and getting hurt. The pacifiers also came with a carrying case which I think is a huge bonus ! I didn’t have to worry about them getting misplaced or dirty in the diaper bag while on the go. I will definitely be recommending these pacifiers to friends and family and can see myself purchasing the next size up if my baby is still using them at 18 months old.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air
AMAZING
12/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
WOW
I am a third time mama. My oldest is 10. I am SO upset these did not exist ten years ago! They are SO lightweight and breathable. My son is able to keep it in all night without it falling out. They glow in the dark with cute designs too! Disclaimer: I received the product through the Stellar Product Testing Panel!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/24 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/24 ultra air
AdeK
09/11/2025
US
Part of promotion
Gentle breathable and baby approved
I received the Philips Avent Ultra Air Pacifiers through the Stellar Product Testing Panel, and my little one and I have really enjoyed trying them out. These pacifiers are incredibly lightweight and soft, and my baby took to them right away. The extra large air holes in the shield make a noticeable difference, they allow plenty of airflow, which helps keep my baby’s skin dry and free from irritation. The shield is also smooth and flexible, so it rests comfortably on the face without leaving marks. I really appreciate the modern colors and simple designs, and I love that they’re made with planet friendly materials. It’s reassuring to know that they’re safe for my baby and produced with the environment in mind. The case that doubles as a sterilizer is another great feature. It’s so convenient for travel or quick cleanings, i just add a little water and pop it in hot water. Overall, these pacifiers are well made, practical, and baby approved. They strike a great balance between comfort, style, and sustainability, and I’d happily recommend them to other parents.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pacifier SCF087/26 ultra air
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use