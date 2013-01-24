Home
      Wider shape

Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Philips Avent Wide pre-formed liners

      Wider shape

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

      Wider shape

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Wide pre-formed liners

      Wider shape

      Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding. See all benefits

        Wider shape

        Easier filling and feeding

        Disposable system

        Tempo liners are strong, wide-shaped and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feeding.

        Tempo liners allow you to enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilized, disposable liner for every feed.

        Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

        Disposable tempo liners are strong and leak free

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
        • What is included

          Pre-formed, pre-sterilized Liner (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          50  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

