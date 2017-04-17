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  • Orthodontic BPA-Free
  • Orthodontic BPA-Free

Philips AventFashion Pacifiers

SCF172/20

4.5
| (29) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Orthodontic BPA-Free
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Bright, colourful animal designs for every age.

Orthodontic BPA-Free

  • 0-3m

  • BPA-Free

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

User-friendly silicone nipples

User-friendly silicone nipples

The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

Snap-on protective cap

Snap-on protective cap

To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

29

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

17/04/2017

US

US

Baby got onto it fast

Baby always takes it right away! Love that. Saves me time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

10/03/2016

US

US

Good without teeth

I received a free sample of the Philips Avent fashion infant Pacifiers in exchange for providing an open and honest review of the product. My newborn was able to accept the pacifier easily and had no trouble through the use of them. The set is okay for the beginning - but as teeth start to come in - i think we will change to ones that are a little more focused on correct teeth placement. It has been sturdy and easy to clean/use for weeks now... but i think that the ones that focus on good seating of teeth may be better in the long term.

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

15/02/2016

US

US

Soothing and Comfortable

I received a free sample of these Infant pacifiers to review with my honest and unbiased opinion. While I have seen some cuter artwork on other products, I have to say that these are made of higher quality materials and are easier for my child to hang on to, and these features are more important in the long run. Love the clear nipple so I can tell it is really clean, and the attached ring is great for gripping while i scrub the pacifier with a cleaning brush. Nothing has torn or become unattached and the plastic case these come in are great for storing clean binkies in the baby bag and easy to find when you are digging around. Again while I`m not a fan of the 80`s looking art, a girl gets tired of pastels and pinks all the time and these are very soothing apparently!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF172/18 Freeflow pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

  2. 9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)