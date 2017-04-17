I received these Pacifiers as a product trial and review. They are super cute! I love the little sheep on them. We have never tried this brand of pacifiers before with any of our 3 kids, so I wasn't sure how it would go. First of all I love that they have a handle and not just a nub. Also, the snap on protective cover is great for keeping them clean between use. My other kids alway seem to get their hands on baby's things, so this helps me know his mouth won't be a direct germ magnet with them around. The nipple on this pacifier is a bit thinner than the other ones we are used to and doesn't have a bulb on the end. I wasn't sure if he would be able to keep it in as well because of those factors, but he likes them and they work great at staying in. I would recommend these for sure and we will continue to use them.