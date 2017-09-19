2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glow in the dark handle
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
4.0
of 5
23
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
nicole03
19/09/2017
US
need a bigger size
my son looooves avent soother, he wont use any other but I've been having a really hard time finding these soothers in an 18-36 month size. I've seen them in Walmart before but now that i need them there nowhere to be found like they never existed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Laurie0111
05/03/2016
US
Easy to find!
Wow, finally a pacifier that I can easily locate during the night, instead of having to search all around the crib. I love that is designed for natural oral development. Cute little patterns too! I received a free sample in exchange for my review and I am very pleased!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
AbbeyC
02/03/2016
US
Great Pacifier!
I received the Avent pacifiers in exchange for my review. My son loved these pacifiers. we have always been pleased with avent products as we used the avent bottles when he was a baby and we are now using the avent sippy cups. I liked that they were glow in the dark, however I wish the glow in the dark feature lasted a little longer. It was great while it lasted though. I also liked the protective cover which was great when putting it in the diaper bag for on the go. Overall this pacifier was great and I would highly recommend it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF176/22 Nighttime Pacifier 6-18m, 2 pack
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year