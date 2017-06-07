I received a free sample of the Avent Freeflow Pacifier. My son is 4 months old and has been using pacifiers since day one. My favorite thing about this pacifier is that it is flat. As in, flat when the baby is laying on his tummy and has it in his mouth. There is no `lip` on it like some of the other pacifiers I have used. My son seems to favor it over the others as well. I like that you can see through the entire thing which helps me make sure it is as clean as possible. Also, it is nice the pacifier comes with a top, which is perfect for when you are carrying it in anything, keeping the dust and anything else off of the nipple. I would recommend this product and it is fairly priced as well. Overall I loved it came with a top and I like that the part sticking out of his mouth is flat.