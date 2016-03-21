We are on our second child, and here`s my best advice about a pacifier: choose one particular type and stick with it. Once a child becomes accustomed to a certain type of pacifier, that is the only one that will comfort them. We had used Philips Avent pacifiers in the past, so when I was offered the chance to get a free sample of the Contemporary Freeflow Pacifier in exchange for my review, I quickly took advantage of the opportunity because I thought my experience could benefit other parents. There are two design features that I liked about this product: 8 holes in the mouth `shield` to prevent a suction cup effect, and the cover which locks in place. I hope my pictures properly demonstrate these features. If the mouth shield is solid, a pretty bad rash can form on the child`s mouth because the saliva creates and air-tight seal, which can irritate the lips and surrounding skin. Since these holes are present, there is no way that seal can be created. Also, it can be difficult to keep these pacifiers clean. With the locking cover, that is something that I do not have to worry about. I highly recommend this product, and hope that you buy it BEFORE the baby is born so that it is ready to go.