2 year warranty
Discontinued
Soothe with the comfort of air
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
4.4
of 5
34
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
AlyssaP
21/03/2016
US
Nice Pacifier
I received a free product in exchange for a written review. My infant daughter used this pacifier for a short time before finding her thumb and I wish she would have stayed with the pacifier! The pacifier is supposed to respect the natural development of your baby's teeth so I thought it would be better for her than sucking her thumb but no luck. For the short-time she used it, it never fell out of her mouth and is BPA-free so I would recommend this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack
saram
01/03/2016
US
Love them!
We love these pacifiers. They are very durable and are made very well. The overall appearance is clean and they had very fun patterns. We received these for free in exchange for writing this review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/24 Freeflow Pacifier 6-18m, Various Designs, 2 pack
CaylaL
23/02/2016
US
Cute and Functional
Upon receiving these Phillips Avent Contemporary Freeflow Pacifiers for review, I immediately took them out and sterilized them so my son could try them out. At first, it was different from his normal pacifier so it took a few minutes for him to get used to it. However, after the initial introduction, he took to them very naturally. Not only are they made well and look very high-quality, they work very nicely and my son was able to achieve a good latch. Some people think all/most pacifiers are created equal, but this one is definitely a cut above, at least for our family.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF180/23 Freeflow pacifiers
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year