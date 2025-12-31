2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF195/03
For essential comfort
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Reviews
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
2014 Manufacturer of the Year