2 year warranty
Discontinued
For essential comfort
6-18m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
2-pack
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
4.4
of 5
81
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Yusi21
19/03/2018
US
Part of promotion
Love IT!!
My LO is very picky when it comes to pacifiers, she has to have hers when she sleeps, She had several ones but none would do the trick since the nipple on them were either small or shaped differently but this kind that we got for free from Weespring she loves it, because it actually stays in her mouth, also the nipple is shaped to be use upside down, the only thing I don't like is that it kinda covers part of her nose, but then she fixes it herself, another great thing about this pacifiers is that they come with their own covers, so better for mommy to put it anywhere in the diaper bag, also they are easy to wash!
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
Silverlily4
12/02/2018
US
Part of promotion
Super cute!p
I received two of these Phillip's pacifiers as part of the WeeSpring Parent Panel. When my son was a newborn, he refused to take anything but a flat nipple paci. Phillip's were the only one's he'd take for a long time. When my son was around 7mo, he learned how to put and take a paci from his mouth and really stopped using them. He made them into toys. Personally, I like the shape of these pacifiers. My 15mo son loves playing with them. I'm always happy when he enjoys his things, even if he doesn't use them in the traditional sense. As usual these pacifiers are easy to clean. I usually handwash them in the sink and boil. But on the go, I love using the clip on covers, but sometimes they still get messy so I use some baking soda wipes. In the end, easy clean, happy mom, happy baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
Wildkat
08/02/2018
US
Part of promotion
My daughter loves these :)
I received these from the weeSpring Parent Panel and I am so glad that I did! My daughter just loves them, especially the handle so she can pop it in and out of her mouth and also hold the pacifier instead of dropping it on the floor. She took to them right away and only reaches for them now! We love the snap on and off cap! I don't have to worry about the nipple part staying clean especially during cold and flu season and around her two big brothers! They clean up easily and do really well in our steam sterilizer. Thank you to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing these for an unbiased review.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF197/24 Classic pacifier
No 1 global pacifier brand
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year