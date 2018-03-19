As a weeSpring Parent Panelist, I have been sent these Philips Avent Classic Pacifiers for older babies ages 6-18 months free of charge to test and review. Previously when we tested the glow in the dark version of these my child was probably around 3 or 4 months old so we did not get a good evaluation. The baby just did not like them and they were not a good fit for us at the time. Fast forward to today (my baby is almost 1 now) and my child loves them and actually prefers them over other options. I can see now why the recommended age is put on the package. The pacifier fits better in baby’s mouth and it does not fall out. I like the added support for babies growing teeth as well as the cute designs to choose from. The little ring is handy when you need to remove the pacifier from baby’s mouth. The cap can be placed back on if needed and taken on the go in a diaper bag as well. I’ve changed my original opinion on these and recommend them for babies 6-18 months.