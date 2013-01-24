Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Avent

    PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

    SCF200/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Adapter ring for Classic bottle Adapter ring for Classic bottle Adapter ring for Classic bottle
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

      SCF200/00
      Find support for this product

      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips AVENT Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $4.99
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      The adapter ring should always be used with the Philips AVENT Classic feeding bottle as part of the Classic two-piece anti-colic system. See all benefits

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      PP Adapter ring for feeding bottles

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Adapter ring for Classic bottle

      AVENT feeding bottle

      • Classic
      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy

      The two piece Philips Avent anti-colic system consists of the Avent Nipple and adapter ring. As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the baby bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        PP Adapter Ring
        3  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Back to top

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
          PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
          American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
          Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          About Philips
          Contact us